MOUNT ZION — Richard R. Smith 74, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away at 5:53 a.m., Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in his residence with his family by his side.

A graveside service to honor Richard's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek, with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends for visitation Monday evening, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Richard was born July 8, 1947, in Decatur, IL. He proudly served his country in the US Army and was a Vietnam War veteran. Richard retired as a skilled German Carpenter and could fix and repair anything around the home. He married Teresa Ann Green on February 17, 1999.

Surviving is his wife, Teresa of Mt. Zion; daughters: Tracy Smith of Charlotte, NC, and Vanessa Green of Mt. Zion; son, Ronald Smith of Mt. Zion; brother, Leo Smith (Nellie) of Sullivan; grandchildren: Anthony Tecotl, Nicholas Tecotl, Trinity Thompson, Faythe Smith, Daymian Thompson Jr., Nicholas Mosley, Salocin Mosley, Charlene Mosley, and Nathan Mattison; great-grandchildren: Nicholas Tecolt Jr., Ayniye Tecotl, Neiko Tecotl, and Naomie Tecotl.

Richard was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela, parents, one great-grandson, two brothers, and three sisters.