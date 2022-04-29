July 8, 1947 - April 26, 2022
MOUNT ZION — Richard R. Smith 74, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away at 5:53 a.m., Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in his residence with his family by his side.
A graveside service to honor Richard's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek, with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends for visitation Monday evening, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
Richard was born July 8, 1947, in Decatur, IL. He proudly served his country in the US Army and was a Vietnam War veteran. Richard retired as a skilled German Carpenter and could fix and repair anything around the home. He married Teresa Ann Green on February 17, 1999.
Surviving is his wife, Teresa of Mt. Zion; daughters: Tracy Smith of Charlotte, NC, and Vanessa Green of Mt. Zion; son, Ronald Smith of Mt. Zion; brother, Leo Smith (Nellie) of Sullivan; grandchildren: Anthony Tecotl, Nicholas Tecotl, Trinity Thompson, Faythe Smith, Daymian Thompson Jr., Nicholas Mosley, Salocin Mosley, Charlene Mosley, and Nathan Mattison; great-grandchildren: Nicholas Tecolt Jr., Ayniye Tecotl, Neiko Tecotl, and Naomie Tecotl.
Richard was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela, parents, one great-grandson, two brothers, and three sisters.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.