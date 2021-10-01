CAPE CORAL, Florida — Richard (Rich) Lee Wilber, 56, passed on September 14, 2021, in Cape Coral, FL.

Rich was born on March 6, 1965, in Decatur, IL. The son of Richard H. Wilber and Nancy L. (Toberman) Skelton, and he had two step-parents, Phyllis Wilber and Harold Skelton. He married the love of his life, Tracey L. (Borders) Wilber on May 23, 1992, in Decatur, IL. His wife and parents hugged him tightly when he joined them in heaven on September 14, 2021.

He is survived by Torey A. Wilber of Cape Coral, FL and Haylee L. (Wilber) Kupfer and husband, Mason of Cottage Grove, MN; and siblings: Cody Moore, Marty Moore, Jeanne Anderson, and their families.

He loved his wife and two daughters more than anything in the world. He graduated from Lakeview High School in 1983. He coached sports when his daughters played during their school years, and especially loved Haylee's travel basketball team. He also enjoyed struggling through puzzles with Torey. He was the Purchasing Manager at B&I Contractors for the past eight years.

A Celebration of Life will be an Open House at the Scovill Environmental Education Center on October 10, 2021 from 1-4:00 p.m. Casual attire. 71 S. Country Club Rd., Decatur, IL

Private family interment to follow.

Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.