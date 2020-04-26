OAKLEY -- Richard “Rick” A. Beldock, 59, of Oakley passed into eternal life from his fight with cancer at 10:53 AM on April 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends.
Due to current circumstances, there will be a Family only service with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Rick's final resting place will be in Cerro Gordo Cemetery, Cerro Gordo, IL with military honors by the United States Marines and Cerro Gordo American Legion Post 117. Memorials in Rick's honor may be made to a fund for his grandchildren in care of Gerber State Bank, Argenta.
Rick was born September 5, 1960 in Orlando, FL, the son of Richard L. and Sandra (Hatch) Beldock. He graduated from Lakeview High School in the class of 1978. Rick proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps and retired with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer after 22 ½ years of active and reserve duty. He worked at Caterpillar for 20 years, retiring in 2015 as the Large Mining Truck Group Manager. Rick married Teresa Handley on March 10, 2006.
Rick enjoyed life to its fullest. He enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing, working on his Mustang and spending time on Lake Shelbyville on his boat. His grandkids were his joy and he loved having them come for sleepovers and taking them on trips.
Surviving are his wife of 14 years, Teresa; daughter, Brooke; stepchildren, Robert Weaver, Brittany (Kameron) Wright, and Timothy (Sara) Weaver; mother, Sandra Beldock; sister, Laurie (Mike) Spaeth; brother-in-law, Galen Handley; in-laws, Lorn and Kathy Handley; nephew, Josh (Summer) Spaeth; nieces, Molly (Jared) Shafer and Maddison Handley; grandchildren, Blaize and Aniah Hoyt, Owen, Audrina and Natlie Wright, and Peyton Weaver; cousins/friends, Pam Hatch and Rose Hupp and many other cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard L. Beldock and cousin and lifelong friend Randy Hatch.
The family would like to thank all of Rick's lake family for the love and support, the staff at Decatur Cancer Care Center, Dr. Velasco, the staff of Northwest Community Hospital and Dr. Bilimoria.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.