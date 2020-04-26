× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OAKLEY -- Richard “Rick” A. Beldock, 59, of Oakley passed into eternal life from his fight with cancer at 10:53 AM on April 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends.

Due to current circumstances, there will be a Family only service with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Rick's final resting place will be in Cerro Gordo Cemetery, Cerro Gordo, IL with military honors by the United States Marines and Cerro Gordo American Legion Post 117. Memorials in Rick's honor may be made to a fund for his grandchildren in care of Gerber State Bank, Argenta.

Rick was born September 5, 1960 in Orlando, FL, the son of Richard L. and Sandra (Hatch) Beldock. He graduated from Lakeview High School in the class of 1978. Rick proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps and retired with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer after 22 ½ years of active and reserve duty. He worked at Caterpillar for 20 years, retiring in 2015 as the Large Mining Truck Group Manager. Rick married Teresa Handley on March 10, 2006.

Rick enjoyed life to its fullest. He enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing, working on his Mustang and spending time on Lake Shelbyville on his boat. His grandkids were his joy and he loved having them come for sleepovers and taking them on trips.