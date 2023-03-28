Aug. 14, 1972 - March 25, 2023

PRINCETON — Richard "Rick" Joseph Cockrum, 50, of Princeton, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Rick was born in Vincennes, IN, on August 14, 1972, to Virginia "Jenny" Biggs and Daniel Cockrum.

Rick was employed by North Gibson School Corporation as a night supervisor. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, grilling, reading, being with his family, playing old school video games, and was known for his sense of humor. Rick was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and a member of Conservative Fish and Wildlife Club of Gibson County.

Those left to mourn the loss of Rick are his loving children: Sierra Cockrum of Bloomington, IL, Bryant Cockrum of Fort Drum, NY, Olivia Davis (Hunter) of Princeton, IN, and James Cockrum of Princeton, IN; mother, Virginia Biggs (Richard) of Vincennes, IN; father, Daniel Cockrum of Princeton, IN; siblings: Matthew Fredrick(Jennifer) of Vincennes, IN, and Danielle Linneweber (Scott) of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren: Mila McCarthy, Ava Davis, and Jackson Davis; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by; maternal grandparents, James and Margaret Burns; paternal grandparents, Richard and Betty Cockrum; a brother, Brian Cockrum; and stepfather, Patrick Fredrick.

Visitation will be on Sunday, April 2, 2023, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Homes, Vincennes Chapel with a Mass of Christian burial following on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. John's Catholic Church. Burial will be at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

The family welcomes online condolences to be left at www.fredrickandson.com.