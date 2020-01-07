Richard S. Shields
DECATUR -- Richard S. “Dick” Shields 82, of Decatur, IL passed away at 2:48 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

The family will gather to receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur, IL. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon at the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, Mt. Zion. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made in Dick's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Dick was born December 5, 1937, in Decatur, IL the son of George C. and Nina (Butler) Shields. He married Gloria N. Bates on June 7, 1958. Dick retired as a Gear Analyst from Caterpillar. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, was an avid boater, and enjoyed traveling with his wife to Orange Beach, AL. Dick was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He also was a member of Cat Retiree's Club and NRA.

Surviving are his wife: Gloria of Decatur; sons: Melvin Dale Shields of Decatur and Rodney Aaron Shields of Peoria, IL; brother: Jerry Shields (Dorothy) of Cadiz, KY; sister: Ramita (Bill) Buckley of Safety Harbor, FL; Grandchildren: Steven George Shields (Jasmine) of Decatur, Justin Shields of Peoria, ENS. Marissa Shields stationed in San Diego, CA with the US Navy, and Alexis Shields of Edwardsville, IL.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and one brother: Steven Shields.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Service information

Jan 9
Visitation
Thursday, January 9, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Jan 9
Service
Thursday, January 9, 2020
11:00AM
Jan 9
Graveside
Thursday, January 9, 2020
3:00PM
