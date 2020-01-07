Richard S. Shields

DECATUR -- Richard S. “Dick” Shields 82, of Decatur, IL passed away at 2:48 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.
The family will gather to receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur, IL. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon at the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, Mt. Zion. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made in Dick's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Dick was born December 5, 1937, in Decatur, IL the son of George C. and Nina (Butler) Shields. He married Gloria N. Bates on June 7, 1958. Dick retired as a Gear Analyst from Caterpillar. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, was an avid boater, and enjoyed traveling with his wife to Orange Beach, AL. Dick was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He also was a member of Cat Retiree's Club and NRA.
Surviving are his wife: Gloria of Decatur; sons: Melvin Dale Shields of Decatur and Rodney Aaron Shields of Peoria, IL; brother: Jerry Shields (Dorothy) of Cadiz, KY; sister: Ramita (Bill) Buckley of Safety Harbor, FL; Grandchildren: Steven George Shields (Jasmine) of Decatur, Justin Shields of Peoria, ENS. Marissa Shields stationed in San Diego, CA with the US Navy, and Alexis Shields of Edwardsville, IL.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents and one brother: Steven Shields.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
11:00AM
3:00PM
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.