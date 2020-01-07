Richard S. Shields

DECATUR -- Richard S. “Dick” Shields 82, of Decatur, IL passed away at 2:48 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

The family will gather to receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur, IL. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon at the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, Mt. Zion. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made in Dick's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Dick was born December 5, 1937, in Decatur, IL the son of George C. and Nina (Butler) Shields. He married Gloria N. Bates on June 7, 1958. Dick retired as a Gear Analyst from Caterpillar. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, was an avid boater, and enjoyed traveling with his wife to Orange Beach, AL. Dick was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He also was a member of Cat Retiree's Club and NRA.