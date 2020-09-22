Richard Spain

Richard was born April 6, 1933 in Oakley, the son of Marshall Lewis Spain, Sr. and Helen Mary (Peters) Spain. He married Barbara Munds on July 17, 1960. Richard proudly served our country in the Army National Guard. He was a pipefitter at AE Staley, retiring after 37 years. Richard was nationally recognized and awarded as an expert on Model A's. Over his lifetime, he restored nearly 60 cars. He was a life member of the Model A Restorer's Club. Richard was also proud of earning his black belt in Karate at the age of 59 after fourteen years of training.