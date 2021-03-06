DECATUR — Richard T. Tilton, 79, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Imboden Creek Living Center with his family by his side.

Richard was born April 1, 1941 in Decatur, Illinois the son of Theodore and Kathryn (Butler) Tilton. He received his bachelor's degree from Illinois State University. Richard was the farm manager at the National Bank of Chenoa until 1976. He then returned to the family farm. Richard married Judith Albin August 4, 1963.

Richard is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Tonya (Gary) Bowery; sons: Troy (Melody) Tilton, Todd (Serene) Tilton, and Timothy (Victoria) Tilton; sisters: Linda Isaac, Sandra (George) Muirheid, and Julie (Javier) Magana; brother, James (Judy) Tilton; twelve grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Warner; and brother, Jerry Tilton.

Graveside services to celebrate Richard's life will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Point Pleasant Cemetery in Long Creek. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Long Creek United Methodist Church, 6890 E. Firehouse Rd. Decatur, IL 62521. Memorials are suggested to the Long Creek United Methodist Church.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.