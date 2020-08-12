LONG CREEK — Richard Weller 67, of Long Creek, Illinois passed away Sunday August 9, 2020 near Elwin, Illinois the result of a motorcycle accident.
Richard the son of the late Robert and Elaine (Rogers) Weller was born February 8, 1953 in Hillsboro, Illinois. He is survived by his sister Candy (Fred) Sims of Witt, brothers Randy (Kathy Daniels) Weller of Hillsboro and Russ (Lori Mangold) of Edinburg.
Rick was owner operator of Long Creek Diesel. He was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Nokomis.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Inurnment in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Nokomis, Illinois.
Memorials may be directed to The Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County, 3373 North Woodford St., Decatur, IL. 62526.
