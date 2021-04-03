DECATUR — Richie Alan Wolf, 46, of Decatur, passed away on April 1, 2021 at his residence.

Richie was born on August 22, 1974 in Wooster, OH, the son of Richard Wolf and Theresa Rader. Richie married Jolanta Neverauskyte on October 22, 2001 in Loudonville, OH. Jolanta survives. Richie is also survived by his two daughters: Celeste and Raina, both at home; his father, Richard Wolf of Perrysville, OH; mother, Theresa Rader of Ashland, OH; grandmother, Phyllis Rader of Ashland, OH; brothers: Jesse Combs, Robbie Wolf and Ronnie Wolf. Richie was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather and paternal grandparents.

Richie was the executive director or the Macon County Conservation District. He was a graduate of Toledo University and the University of Illinois. He enjoyed nature, taking walks, bike riding, and birdwatching.

A memorial visitation for Richie will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 1:00 -3:00 PM at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. Additional services will be held in Loudonville, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Macon County Conservation District.

