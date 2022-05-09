 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rick Blickensderfer

Aug. 08, 1958 - May 08, 2022

DALTON CITY — Rick Blickensderfer, age 63, of Dalton City, IL passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Decatur.

Dawson and Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion, is assisting the family with services. Visitation followed by funeral will be held Friday, May 13, 2022, from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Dawson and Wikoff in Mount Zion.

