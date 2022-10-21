June 27, 1953 - Oct. 20, 2022

SHELBYVILLE — Rick E. Musser, 69, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 12:50 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, in his residence with his family by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Rob Dillingham officiating and rites by the Fire Department Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date in Brunswick Cemetery, Westervelt, IL. Memorials may be given to the family.

Rick was born on June 27, 1953, in Pana, IL, the son of Robert Clarence and Charlotte Marie (Jackson) Musser. He graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1971. Rick was an electrician for International Paper for over 30 years, retiring in 2006. He married Diana L. Woolard Welton on January 3, 1998.

Rick was a member of the Shelbyville CUSD 4 Board of Education for 13 years, serving as President for eight years. He was a fireman for the Shelbyville Fire Protection District since 1976, and served as Fire Chief from 1987 - 2006. Rick was the commissioner of the Shelbyville Boys Little League Baseball Program from 1980-1988.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting and attending the sporting events of his grandchildren. Rick attended the First United Methodist Church of Shelbyville.

Rick is survived by his wife, Diana; sons: Ryan Musser (Beth), Benny Durbin, Brent Welton (Kelli) and Trent Welton (Melissa) all of Shelbyville, IL; daughter, Jennifer Hall (Chad) of Shelbyville, IL; mother, Charlotte Musser of Shelbyville, IL; brother, Mike Musser (Janet) of Westervelt, IL; mother-in-law, Shexry Henry of Oconee, IL; 23 grandchildren with one due in May; seven great-grandchildren with one due any day; one great-great-grandson; and two nieces: Wendy Trimble (Joe) and Kimberly Brunk (Eric) all of Shelbyville, IL.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Musser; and father-in-law, Thomas Woolard.

The family would like to give a special thank you to "Trev" Trevor Storm and Traditions Hospice for their care.

"There will be no more rain days."

