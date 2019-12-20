Rickie Lynn Ham
0 entries

Rickie Lynn Ham

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Rickie Lynn Ham, 68, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Rick was born December 1, 1951 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to Aden E. and Donnie Mae (Gillean) Ham.

He graduated from Alton High School and the University of Illinois at Springfield. He proudly served his country in the Air National Guard. Rick spent his career in the banking field working at various banks in the central Illinois area. He retired from Buena Vista Bank in 2015. Rick was a passionate golfer and had a hole in one on number 3 at Oak Leaf Country Club in Girard. He was a dedicated St. Louis Cardinals and Illini basketball fan. He always looked forward to attending games with his family. Rick was active in community organizations and events wherever he lived. He was a past member of Girard Kiwanis and Warrensburg Lions Club and volunteered with Boy Scout Troop 134. He loved his family and stayed close to his many cousins through the yearly reunions. Rick was a great friend and always ready to help anyone in need.

He married Rita Reilly on February 19, 1977 at Little Flower Parish in Springfield. They shared over forty-two years together.

Rick is survived by his wife Rita, children Daniel P. Ham (Amanda Slifer), Adam E. (Shannon) Ham all of Decatur, and Matthew J. Ham of Urbana, brothers Tony Ham of Texas and Allen Dean Ham of Athens, and many cousins.Rick is preceded in death by his parents and son Jon Francis Ham.

Graveside services to celebrate Rick's life will be 10:00 AM Monday, December 23, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield. The family will receive friends from 1-4 PM on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel in Decatur. Memorials are suggested to Barclay Public Library or Warrensburg Fire and Rescue Squad.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

To send flowers to the family of Rickie Ham, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 22
Visitation
Sunday, December 22, 2019
1:00PM-4:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Rickie's Visitation begins.
Dec 23
Graveside
Monday, December 23, 2019
10:00AM
Calvary Cemetery
2001 N First St
Springfield, IL 62702
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Rickie's Graveside begins.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News