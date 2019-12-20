Rickie Lynn Ham

He graduated from Alton High School and the University of Illinois at Springfield. He proudly served his country in the Air National Guard. Rick spent his career in the banking field working at various banks in the central Illinois area. He retired from Buena Vista Bank in 2015. Rick was a passionate golfer and had a hole in one on number 3 at Oak Leaf Country Club in Girard. He was a dedicated St. Louis Cardinals and Illini basketball fan. He always looked forward to attending games with his family. Rick was active in community organizations and events wherever he lived. He was a past member of Girard Kiwanis and Warrensburg Lions Club and volunteered with Boy Scout Troop 134. He loved his family and stayed close to his many cousins through the yearly reunions. Rick was a great friend and always ready to help anyone in need.