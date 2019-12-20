DECATUR — Rickie Lynn Ham, 68, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Rick was born December 1, 1951 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to Aden E. and Donnie Mae (Gillean) Ham.
He graduated from Alton High School and the University of Illinois at Springfield. He proudly served his country in the Air National Guard. Rick spent his career in the banking field working at various banks in the central Illinois area. He retired from Buena Vista Bank in 2015. Rick was a passionate golfer and had a hole in one on number 3 at Oak Leaf Country Club in Girard. He was a dedicated St. Louis Cardinals and Illini basketball fan. He always looked forward to attending games with his family. Rick was active in community organizations and events wherever he lived. He was a past member of Girard Kiwanis and Warrensburg Lions Club and volunteered with Boy Scout Troop 134. He loved his family and stayed close to his many cousins through the yearly reunions. Rick was a great friend and always ready to help anyone in need.
He married Rita Reilly on February 19, 1977 at Little Flower Parish in Springfield. They shared over forty-two years together.
Rick is survived by his wife Rita, children Daniel P. Ham (Amanda Slifer), Adam E. (Shannon) Ham all of Decatur, and Matthew J. Ham of Urbana, brothers Tony Ham of Texas and Allen Dean Ham of Athens, and many cousins.Rick is preceded in death by his parents and son Jon Francis Ham.
Graveside services to celebrate Rick's life will be 10:00 AM Monday, December 23, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield. The family will receive friends from 1-4 PM on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel in Decatur. Memorials are suggested to Barclay Public Library or Warrensburg Fire and Rescue Squad.
Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Service information
1:00PM-4:00PM
10:00AM
2001 N First St
Springfield, IL 62702
