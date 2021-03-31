DECATUR - Ricky A. Jones, 65, of Decatur, passed away March 29, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital.

A memorial service to celebrate Ricky's life will be held at 3:00 PM, April 22, 2021 in The Grove at Decatur 1st Church of the Nazarene. Memorial's in Ricky's honor may be made to the family and mailed to Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, 2827 N Oakland Ave, Decatur, IL 62526.

Ricky was born July 15, 1955 in Decatur, the son of Virgil and Helen (Petrosky) Jones. He married Deborah Snyder. She preceded him in death in 1981. He later married Pamela Barnes who preceded him in death in 2018. Ricky was a jack of all trades and was always willing to help anyone. He was a huge fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and loved fishing in Lake Decatur.

He is survived by his daughters: Elizabeth "Liz" Marth (Mike) of Decatur and Trease Reeves and husband of Indiana; step-son: Andy Richards; grandchildren: John, Trevor, Hailey, Robbie, Bobby, and Chuck; two great grandchildren; three brothers; and two sisters.

Ricky was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; two sisters, and step-son Chad Richards.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.