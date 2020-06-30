× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR - Ricky Elgin Scott, 70, of Decatur, IL passed away June 28, 2020 at his residence.

Ricky was born July 31, 1949 in Decatur, IL, the son of Virgil Elgin and Edna Mae (Davison) Scott. Ricky was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Vietnam War.

He married Kathy Hall on February 23, 1989 in Reno, NV. He was the proprietor of Pop’s Place for more than 12 years. He was a member of 1st Lutheran Church,

Ricky had a love for old cars and enjoyed racing in the local area. He was especially proud that he had won his first racing feature after 33 years.

Surviving are his wife Kathy; son, Jeff Chamberlain of Bloomington, IL; and brother, Randy Scott (Connie) of Decatur, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Lauren Jean Chamberlain and sister, Lynn Scott.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 – 7 pm Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will be at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

In respect to COVID – 19 prevention, CDC Guidelines will be followed.