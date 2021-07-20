BLUE MOUND — Ricky Joe Scales, 63, of Blue Mound, IL passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

A service to honor and celebrate Rick's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday. Rick will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Blue Mound Lions Club or Cancer Care Center of Decatur.

Rick was born on December 6, 1957 in Decatur, IL, the son of Paul and Marie (Neese) Scales. He married Diane Parsons on August 30, 2003. Rick was an operator for Prairieland AG for many years. He was a dedicated member of the Blue Mound Lions Club where he held several offices and volunteered for many activities. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and a baseball card collector. He enjoyed refereeing girls softball and playing Poker with the guys.

Rick is survived by his wife, Diane Scales of Blue Mound, IL; daughter, Debbie (Wayne) Lingafelter of Long Creek, IL; brothers: Nick (Rita) Scales of Harristown, IL, David (Donna) Scales of Mt. Zion, IL and Steve (Kathy) Scales of Cameroon, Africa; grandchildren: Zach (Riley) Lingafelter of Macon, IL and Alyssa Lingafelter of Sullivan, IL; great-grandchildren: Briggs and Baylor Lingafelter; numerous nieces and nephews; Rick's best friend, Meredith Miller of Blue Mound, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Mike Scales and his sister, Linda Scales.

