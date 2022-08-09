April 4, 1958 - Aug. 7, 2022

MOUNT ZION — Ricky L. Beck, 64, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

A service to honor and celebrate Ricky's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. Ricky will be laid to rest in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Ricky was born on April 4, 1958, in Decatur, IL, the son of Walter and Doris (Burchett) Beck. He married Cindy M. Williams on August 30, 1980. Ricky worked as an automotive mechanic for Donnelly Automotive for 35 years. He participated in garden tractor pull competitions with the Christian County Tractor Pulling Association. He enjoyed snowmobiling and was a gun enthusiast. Ricky was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother and loyal friend. He loved his furry grandpets, but most of all he loved being a Papa. Ricky will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Ricky is survived by his wife, Cindy of Mt. Zion, IL; daughters: Cassie Perry and her husband Blake of Decatur, IL, Reanne Beck and her fiance, Adam Kaczmarek of Bement, IL; beloved grandson, Benjamin Perry; sister, Debbie Hughes of Decatur, IL; sister-in-law: Janet Beck of Taylorville, IL; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter A. Beck, sisters: Beverly Beck, Deloris J. Moore and Jessie L. Beck.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.