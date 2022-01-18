MAROA — Ricky "Rick" Wayne Dobbs, 68, of Maroa, passed away December 29, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Decatur. A Memorial Gathering will be 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the church. Memorials in Rick's honor can be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church of Decatur.
Rick was born September 3, 1953, in Decatur, the son of Russell and Joan (Mckinney) Dobbs. He married Diane (Lotzgesell) Dobbs on October 7, 1973. Rick worked at Caterpillar in Decatur for 48-years. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church for over 20-years, and served as a Deacon at the church. Rick was a family man. He loved his wife, his children and his grandchildren dearly. He also had a fun time playing jokes and teasing his grandchildren. Rick was a hardworking man and a great provider to his family. He was also a generous man in many ways. He would help out anyone with projects and was a great problem solver. Rick enjoyed fishing, spending time outside and was known for being a movie buff. Rick loved to visit Colorado. He would visit almost yearly for the past 15-years. He will be so very missed by his family and friends.
Rick is survived by his wife of 48-years: Diane, children: Dan (Dareth) Dobbs, and Bethany (Ray) Scott; grandchildren: Makenzie Dobbs, Cayden Scott, Samantha "Sami" Scott, and Eva Scott and his cat, Spidey.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Joan Dobbs; and sister, Darla Dobbs; and his cat, Shadey.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
