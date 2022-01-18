Ricky "Rick" Wayne Dobbs

Rick was born September 3, 1953, in Decatur, the son of Russell and Joan (Mckinney) Dobbs. He married Diane (Lotzgesell) Dobbs on October 7, 1973. Rick worked at Caterpillar in Decatur for 48-years. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church for over 20-years, and served as a Deacon at the church. Rick was a family man. He loved his wife, his children and his grandchildren dearly. He also had a fun time playing jokes and teasing his grandchildren. Rick was a hardworking man and a great provider to his family. He was also a generous man in many ways. He would help out anyone with projects and was a great problem solver. Rick enjoyed fishing, spending time outside and was known for being a movie buff. Rick loved to visit Colorado. He would visit almost yearly for the past 15-years. He will be so very missed by his family and friends.