DECATUR - Ricky Roberts, 67, of Decatur, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Ricky was born July 8, 1953, in Lake Charles, LA, the son of Howard E. and Lois Jean (Reiling) Roberts. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for over 17 years with Bayers Construction in Manhattan, KS, and 21 years with Kelly Construction, Decatur, IL, before retiring. Ricky loved woodworking, working on vehicles, minibikes, and go carts. An avid football fan, Ricky was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, he tolerated the Bears, and was a Kansas State football fan. Ricky married Kathy Morstatter on December 11, 1999.

Surviving is his wife, Kathy Roberts of Decatur; children: Lindsey (Majdi) Qasem, and Ian (Gina) Roberts; grandchildren: Braxton, Zakaria, Brynlee, Lilah and Paizley; children: Karrie Luttrell, Karla Burrus, and Tim Modro; grandchildren: Kaylie, Kylie, Zech, Taiylor and Jake; brothers: Terry (Susan) Roberts and Rodney (Dori) Roberts; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jay and sister Debra.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Feuerborn Funeral Home, Garnett, KS. Graveside services will follow at Garnett Cemetery. Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.

