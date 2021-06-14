DECATUR — Rida Lee Jinks, 87, of Decatur, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at home with her family by her side.

Rida was born April 29, 1934, in Town Branch, KY, the daughter of Fred and Elsie (Horsley) Kennard. She married Kleon Jinks on December 30, 1954. They were married for 57 years before he passed. Rida was retired from Borg Warner Corp. Rida enjoyed quilting, antiquing and thrift shopping. Rida was very outgoing with a great sense of humor and a huge circle of lifelong friends.

Rida is survived by her children: Hope (Milo) Isaacson of Annawan, IL, Faith (Alan) Curtis of Decatur, IL, Patricia (Ken) Hall of Decatur, IL, and Jackie Jinks of Decatur, IL; grandsons: Sean Isaacson of IA, and Austin Wells of Macon.

Rida was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kleon and son Sam Miracle Jinks.

In honor of Rida's wishes, cremation services will be provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. Private services with the family will be at a later date. Memorials in memory of Rida may be made to the donor's choice.

The family of Rida Lee Jinks is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.