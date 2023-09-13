April 13, 1946 - Sept. 7, 2023

DECATUR — Ridley Miller Jr. of Decatur, IL, peacefully departed his life on earth for a better life with the Lord on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 3:10 p.m. with his family by his side.

He was born in Bolivar, TN, on April 13, 1946, to Ridley Miller Sr. and Maggie Blaylock Miller. He accepted Christ at an early age and was active in the church at Greater Springfield Baptist Church. He attended Bolivar Elementary School and graduated from Bolivar Industrial High School. In 1964, Ridley left Tennessee and relocated to Decatur, to join his older brother and sister-in-law. He joined Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a member for over fifty-three years.

He found employment at Wagner Castings. He was drafted during the Vietnam War to serve in the U.S. Army. He served for two years as a medic. He was honorably discharged as a Spec. 5. Upon returning home to Decatur, he returned to his job at Wagner Castings. In 1968, he married his high school sweetheart Alma Oneita Reynolds.

Ridley served as a deacon at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, was a former member of the Sanctuary Voices, past president of the usher board, and worked on the transportation committee. He was a lifetime member of V.F.W. Post 730, where he served as commander for multiple years. He was past District 11 Commander. He was a longtime member of the Emanon Club. He was a 32nd degree mason. He was a member at John C. Ellis Lodge #17 and a Past Worthy Patron of the St. Mary's Chapter #65 O.E.S. He worked at Wagner Castings/Intermet for forty-four years.

Ridley was a kind-hearted person who loved the Lord and his family. He would help anyone that he could.

He leaves to mourn a remarkable life of service, his wife of fifty-five years, Alma Oneita Miller; his daughter, Sheryl Regina Davis; his son, Brian Anthony (Tiffany); his grandson, Brylin Anthony Miller; his grandson, Kybric Michael Lamb; brother, Calvin Miller Sr. of Nashville, TN; sisters: Lizabeth Grady of Des Moines, IA, Helen Payne of Nashville, TN, and Mable Woods of Bolivar, TN; nephew who was reared as a brother, James (Shirley) Spinks Jr. of Florissant, MO; sisters-in-law, Mary Miller of Decatur, IL, Margaret Robertson of Warrensville Heights, OH, and Dessie Boyd of Oakwood Village, OH; brothers-in-law, Randolph Reynolds of Lawrenceville, GA; and Larry Reynolds of Cleveland, OH; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives; close friends: Willie Howard, Gene Washington, Thomas Jelks, Burl Stoner, and Larry Minter. Preceding him in death were both of his parents; his granddaughter, Timmeri Nicole Davis; his brothers: Richard Miller, Leroy Miller Sr., and Wendell Miller Sr.; sister, Clara Copeland; sisters-in-law: Jean Marie Miller, Essie Watkins, and Doris Ann Lewis; brothers-in-law: Darnell Robertson, Joe Woods Sr., and Clyde Lewis; niece, Lois Lawson; nephew, Calvin Miller Jr.

The family of Ridley Miller Jr. would like to give a special thanks to the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church family, the Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room Department, Decatur Memorial Hospital ICU nursing staff and physicians, former doctors; Dr. Randolph Martin and Dr. George Duncan, present physician; Dr. Hima S. Atluri and her staff, and the Decatur Memorial Out-Patient Wound Clinic staff.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at 530 W. Mound Road Decatur, IL, 62526. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday September 16, 2023, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior to service time.