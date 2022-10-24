July 10, 1952 - Oct. 21, 2022

ILLIOPOLIS — Rita G. Turnbull, 70 of Illiopolis, went to be with the Lord, October 21, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital, in Springfield.

Rita was born on July 10, 1952, in Berlin, Germany, to Eberhardt and Hertha (Kushnereit) Lehmann.

She married James W. Turbull on January 19, 1973 in Berlin and they came to live in Illiopolis in May of 1973.

Rita is survived by her husband James of 49 years; daughter, Elke (Dave) Mehmen of State Center, IA; son Bret (Amanda) Turnbull of Kincaid, IL; four grandchildren: Tatjana, Kalina and Cole Mehmen and Miles Turnbull; three sisters: Gudrun Lesse, Heidi Kabbeck of Berlin, Anne (Cliff) Howland of Camano Island, WA; two brothers: Rainer (Marianne) Lehmann and Eckehard (Sylva) Lehmann of Berlin; as well as many nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and nephews in Berlin and WA. Rita was preceded in death by her parents; son, Brian and granddaughter Ava Mae Turnbull.

She was a member of the Illiopolis United Methodist Church. Rita started working in a bakery through vocational school and continued after getting out of high school, she also had several other jobs wile living in Germany. When she came the United States, she was a homemaker and took on babysitting while caring for her own children.

Later she had several part time jobs, Illiopolis Methodist Church, Boot Kickers Dance Hall, American Legion in Mt. Pulaski, and Dekalb Seed Corn. Then she got a job at Illiopolis Schools as a custodian. She enjoyed her custodial jobs and always took pride in them. She then worked for Richland Community College where she later retired from.

She enjoyed spending lots of time with her grandchildren, plus lots of camping and traveling and fellowship with family and friends. She also spent a lot of time volunteering and helping others.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home in Illiopolis with Reverend Melissa Ebken officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 432 7th Street in Illiopolis is in charge of arrangements.