Jan. 15, 1939 - April 30, 2023

LATHAM — Rita M. Faith, 84, of Latham, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the H & J Vonderlieth Living Center in Mt. Pulaski.

A Mass of Christian Burial Service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquina Catholic Church in Mt. Pulaski with Rev. Joseph Dondanville officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the church.

Burial will be in Lake Bank Cemetery in rural Mt. Pulaski.

Rita Marie Benner was born on January 15, 1939, in Decatur, the daughter of Lyle and Theresa (Seman) Benner. She was united in marriage to Carl D. Faith on May 31, 1968. He survives.

Also surviving are their sons: David (Sarah) Faith, Scott (Kelly) Faith, and Eric Faith; one grandson, Calvin Faith; two granddaughters: Brittney (Cole) Sharp and Chelsea (Jeremy) Sheetinger; and four great-grandchildren: Henry, Brooks, Cooper and Charlee.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and two brothers.

Rita was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. She was a home maker and was dedicated to her husband and family. She loved her small community, and therefore dedicated a lot of time assisting her husband in helping with activities for the Latham Fire Department and other community activities.

Upon her husband's retirement she loved their camping trips, attending old churches, old community activities and the learning history along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers. Rita loved and was very proud of her family and enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sports and school events.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Latham Rescue Squad.

Peasley Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.