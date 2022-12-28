May 27, 1927 - Dec. 23, 2022

MOWEAQUA — Rita Mae Walker, 95, of Moweaqua, died December 23, 2022, in Heritage Manor, Mt. Zion, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, in Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Moweaqua.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation or Illinois Raptor Society.

Rita was born on May 27, 1927, in Yantisville, IL, the daughter of Paul and Clara Ann (Robertson) Steele. She married Don Saddoris on December 31, 1943, in Decatur, IL. He preceded her in death on March 5, 1975. She later married James W. Walker on February 19, 1984, in Forsyth, IL. He preceded her in death on October 12, 1996.

Rita was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Decatur and a former beautician.

Surviving are her daughters: Donna K. Barnes of Moweaqua, IL, Sherry (Thom) Bohlen of Tucson, AZ, and Jan (Brian) Traughber of Moweaqua, IL; son, John Paul (Kendra) Saddoris of Hume, IL; grandchildren: Bryan (Pam) Barnes of Huntingburg, IN, Susan Barnes of Decatur, IL, Brandon (Lori) Barnes of Moweaqua, IL, Teague (Stephanie) Bohlen of Denver, CO, Thor (Cindy) Bohlen of Buckeye, AZ, Aandra Bohlen of Phoenix, AZ, Alyssa Bohlen-Norwood of Newport Beach, CA, Britten (Bert) Traughber of Tucson, AZ, and Brynn (Chad) Howard of Champaign, IL; and great-grandchildren: Bryson, Braydon, Brogan, Braxton, Bracie, Briar, Braelynn, Brody, Teagan, Thomas, X-Zavier, Asia, Quang-Le, Hadyn, Lenox and Tessa.

Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, Don Saddoris; husband, James W. Walker; brother, Herman; sister Freda; and grandson, Brett Barnes.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.