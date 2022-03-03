DECATUR — Rita Marie (Cheviron) Beck Willems, 84, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Park Gardens assisted living center of Fergus Falls, MN, from complications due to Alzheimer's.

Rita was born December 1, 1937, in Decatur, IL, to Louis A. Cheviron and Rose M. (Marchisello) Cheviron. She was the eldest of six children and grew up in Decatur. She attended St. James elementary and graduated from St. Teresa High School in 1955.

After graduation, Rita worked as a telephone operator at Illinois Bell. She married Edward Beck on June 14, 1958, in Decatur, IL. To this union, four sons were born. Michael, Patrick, Bradley, and Bryan. Ed and Rita divorced in 1980.

Rita worked at Our Sunday Visitor and later as the parish secretary for St. Peter & Paul Catholic Parish in Huntington, IN. It is here that Rita met Robert (Bob) Willems. They were married December 22, 1981. They lived in Huntington, IN, until Bob's death on May 24, 1997. Rita then returned to Decatur to help care for her mother until moving to Park Gardens in 2013.

Rita loved creating special knitted blankets, cross stitch, and baking for all of her family. Her hobbies included crafting, writing poems, collecting antiques and dolls, taking pictures, gardening and baking goodies to share. Books were always her passion and remained so until the end. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends and her 'good little dog', Angus. She will be remembered for the kindness she showed for everyone she met.

Rita is survived by her children: Michael (Barbara) Peoria, AZ, Patrick (special friend Janet) Robbinsdale, MN, Mrs. Bradley (Doreen) Beck, Fergus Falls, MN, Bryan Beck, Albuquerque, NM; stepchildren: Jennifer Willems, Michael Willems, Richard Willems, and Christopher Willems; grandchildren: Braden, Natalie, Katrina, Andy, Erin, Ryan, Jonathon, Zachery, Joshua, Meghan, and Dana; great-grandchildren: Breanne, Josiah, Calvin, Lucey, and Holley; sisters: Lois (Jim) Wildman Bement, IL, Michele (Dick) Lamb, Dalton City, IL, and Diane (Craig) Catney, Zionsville, IN; and brother, Mark (Cindy) Cheviron, Decatur, IL.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Rose; son, Bradley; husband, Bob; sister, Phyllis; granddaughters: Taylor and Sarah; and great-granddaughter, Lakelynn.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2160 N. Edward St., Rev. Joe Molloy celebrant. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the Mass. Burial at Macon County Memorial Park in Harristown, IL. Memorials can be made in Rita's name to Macon Resources, Decatur, IL.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.