DECATUR - Rita Marie Fluker, 64, of Decatur passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020.
She was born in Decatur, Illinois to Mildred Louise Moore Rev. James Moore.
She worked as a teacher's aide in the Decatur Public Schools, retiring after 23 years from Hope Academy.
Rita was a faithful member of Community Church of God and later New Life Church of God.
Rita is survived by her husband Rev. Anthony E. Fluker; her children: Dorian Y. Flournoy, Kimberly J. Fluker, Rev. Sheldon A. (Tyrie) Fluker, Amber A. Fluker, Rev. Jaime L. Fluker, and Johnathan R. Fluker. Her siblings: Sharon M. Merson, Brian V. (Falisa) Moore, Sr., Christopher D. Moore, Adrian Moore, Dr. Teah L. Moore, and Nicholas T. Moore. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Halle O., Jaelyn C., Jocelyn A., Sanaii I., Avery M., and Sheldon A., Jr.
A walk-thru Visitation will be 3:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Main Street Church (2000 N. Main St.) Graveside burial will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: St. Jude Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. If you mail a check, please include "Rita Fluker" in the memo. Professional Services provided by Walker Funeral Service. www.walkerfs.com
