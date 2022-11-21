Feb. 9, 1936 - Nov. 16, 2022

WASHINGTON — Rita "Sue" Brackney, 86, of Washington, IL, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, IL.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL, 62565. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Union Cemetery, Altamont, IL, with Bob Herdes officiating. Memorials may be given to Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, IL or Parkinson's Research Foundation in Sarasota, FL.

Sue was born on February 9, 1936, in Altamont, IL, the daughter of Charles Francis and Lucille (Bowers) Blakely. She graduated from Altamont High School in the Class of 1954. She married James "Jim" Willis Brackney on July 20, 1960, in First United Methodist Church in Altamont. Sue was a bank teller at First Trust Bank in Shelbyville until her retirement. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing in golf leagues both in Shelbyville and at her winter home in Bradenton, FL. Sue was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church in Washington, IL.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; three children: Cheryl Carney (Patrick) of St. Charles, IL, Steve Brackney (Melynda) of Frontenac, MO, and Karen Stevens (Todd) of Washington, IL; sisters: Mabel Behles of North Aurora, IL, and Ruth Ann Hoffmeister of Altamont, IL; six grandchildren: Cloe and Jack Brackney, Patrick and Bill Carney, and Bryn and Ben Stevens; and four great-grandchildren: Hank and Norman Carney and Reese and Averie Carney.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, James Blakely.

