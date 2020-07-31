SULLIVAN — Robert A. “Bob” Flamm, 82 passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020 at Mason Point, Sullivan, IL. Bob’s family will be holding private services at a later date.
Robert was born on April 12, 1938 in Kane, IL, the son of Robert C. and Mary (Abbott) Flamm. He married Nancy Stahl on June 25, 1960.
Bob was a 1956 graduate of Niantic-Harristown High School. He was a self-employed contractor, and enjoyed growing and selling produce for many years at the Downtown Decatur Farmer’s Market.
Bob is survived by his a former wife, Nancy Flamm, Children: Susan (Robert) Turnholt of Woodridge, IL, Sherry (Mark) Behrends of Maroa, IL, Richard Flamm of Springfield, IL, Sharolyn (J.R.) Esgar of Wildwood, MO, and Sara (Matt) Ervin of Trussville, AL,; Grandchildren:, Jennifer Turnholt (Mike Coe), Robert (Emily) Turnholt, Katie (Harish) Patil, Kara Nicholls, Ryan Flamm, Mackenzie (Ben) Fulton, Natalie and Nathan Esgar, Parker and Paige Ervin, Great-grandchildren: Colin Turnholt and Ava Fulton, Siblings: David Flamm and Melody Capistrano.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Donna (Herring) Flamm.
Bob’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Mason Point for their care and compassion for Bob.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
