DECATUR -- Col. (ret.) Robert A. Kurek, 91, (“Bob”) of Carmel, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

Bob was born March 25, 1928 in Decatur, IL to the late Frank and Juanita Kurek. He grew up enjoying going to the YMCA, playing basketball and helping the Decatur Reds basketball team win a state championship basketball title in 1946. He also enjoyed going to St. Louis Cardinals games with his dad in the 1930s and early 1940s. He often visited an aunt and uncle in Noblesville, IN and enjoyed trips with his parents to Turkey Run.

Like most young men his age, he jumped at the chance to enlist following graduation from high school. He served in the U.S. Army for 30 years, serving nearly every rank, enlisted and officer, from private first class to colonel. He served in the Philippines, the Occupation of Japan, the Korean War, and Vietnam. He retired in 1976. Bob went on to work for companies in the Washington D.C. area for another 20 years, to include: SDC, Unisys, TAI and Logicon. He was a graduate of Park College, Parkville, MO and the Army War College in Carlisle, PA. He was a member of the Military Officer Association of America and the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, VA.