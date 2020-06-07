Robert A. Strocher
0 entries

Robert A. Strocher

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Strocher

DECATUR -- Robert A. “Bob” Strocher, 72, of Springfield, died on June 5, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.

Bob was born June 27, 1947, in Decatur to the late John Fredrick Strocher and Ruby Strocher, nee Rutherford. He was retired from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, Vehicle Services Department. He married Kathy Hoffmann on April 19, 1997.

Survivors include: his wife Kathy; children, Kevin Strocher (Mary Kae), Robert Strocher, Jr. (Cynthia), Sheila Truax (Aaron), Jeffery Knipp (Julie) and Jason Knipp (Rachael); 18 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brothers, John Strocher (Kathy), David Strocher (Linda) and sister, Shirley Dillman (Dave).

Preceding him in death are his parents; and sister-in-law Patricia Strocher.

Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, and cooking out.

Staab Funeral Home – Springfield is in charge of cremation services. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Strocher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News