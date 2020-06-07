Robert A. Strocher

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR -- Robert A. “Bob” Strocher, 72, of Springfield, died on June 5, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.

Bob was born June 27, 1947, in Decatur to the late John Fredrick Strocher and Ruby Strocher, nee Rutherford. He was retired from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, Vehicle Services Department. He married Kathy Hoffmann on April 19, 1997.

Survivors include: his wife Kathy; children, Kevin Strocher (Mary Kae), Robert Strocher, Jr. (Cynthia), Sheila Truax (Aaron), Jeffery Knipp (Julie) and Jason Knipp (Rachael); 18 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brothers, John Strocher (Kathy), David Strocher (Linda) and sister, Shirley Dillman (Dave).

Preceding him in death are his parents; and sister-in-law Patricia Strocher.

Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, and cooking out.

Staab Funeral Home – Springfield is in charge of cremation services. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Strocher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.