Robert Alton Underwood

DECATUR — Robert Alton “Bob” Underwood, 88, went home to Heaven on Monday, May 4, 2020, from his residence in Decatur, Illinois.

He was born January 29, 1932, in DeWitt, Arkansas, to Oku and Mary (Browning) Underwood, and was the oldest of eleven children. Bob was a USAF Korean War medic; worked 32 years at Caterpillar, UAW 751; was a Long Creek volunteer fireman and a trainer and Disaster Relief worker and leader for Decatur's American Red Cross for many years. Bob was an ordained Baptist minister; and a Sunday School teacher and soul-winner in Decatur and Macon County for 63 years, mostly at Woodlawn, Calvary, Trinity, Mt. Zion, and Tabernacle Baptist Churches.

He is survived by his wife Mary (Hart) Underwood; his five children, Carolyn Spaniol (Mike); Stan Underwood; Julie Bieser (Michael); Matt Underwood (Kara); and Mark Underwood (Courtney); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers; three sisters; many in-laws; and 43 nephews and nieces and their families.

He was preceded in death by one grandson, four brothers, one sister, several in-laws, and one nephew.

Visitation is 10 a.m. and memorial service at 11 a.m., Monday, May 11, 2020, at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe, Decatur. Interment at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield. A celebration service is being discussed for Summer 2020.

