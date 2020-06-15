Robert Andrew Brown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Robert Andrew “Andy” Brown passed away unexpectedly on June 11, 2020.

Andy was born on November 23, 1955, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois to Robert and Anne Brown, and grew up in Decatur, Illinois. He graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1973, and graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1977, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. He became a Certified Public Accountant in December of 1986. Andy is survived by his loving wife, Belinda. They have been together for 29 years and just celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

He is also survived by his sister Lesli Kauzlarich and husband Ron, sister-in-law Brenda Wilhite and husband David, brother-in-law Del Leatherwood and wife Lori, brother-in-law Larry Stegent and wife Bebe. Andy is also survived by his nieces, nephews, friends and golfing buddies.

Andy was an avid golfer who was long off the tee, and had an excellent short game. He was always known as the "best dressed" golfer. He took pride in having a beautiful yard and his prized possession was his 2004 red Pontiac GTO.