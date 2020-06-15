Robert Andrew Brown

DECATUR — Robert Andrew “Andy” Brown passed away unexpectedly on June 11, 2020.
Andy was born on November 23, 1955, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois to Robert and Anne Brown, and grew up in Decatur, Illinois. He graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1973, and graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1977, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. He became a Certified Public Accountant in December of 1986. Andy is survived by his loving wife, Belinda. They have been together for 29 years and just celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.
He is also survived by his sister Lesli Kauzlarich and husband Ron, sister-in-law Brenda Wilhite and husband David, brother-in-law Del Leatherwood and wife Lori, brother-in-law Larry Stegent and wife Bebe. Andy is also survived by his nieces, nephews, friends and golfing buddies.
Andy was an avid golfer who was long off the tee, and had an excellent short game. He was always known as the "best dressed" golfer. He took pride in having a beautiful yard and his prized possession was his 2004 red Pontiac GTO.
He retired from Memorial Hermann Healthcare System after 30 plus years. He was a member of the Texas State Board of Accountancy. Andy was also a member of the Pecan Grove Plantation Country Club for many years, and currently held the position of Treasurer in the Senior Men's Golf Association.
Andy will be greatly missed by the love of his life, Belinda, his family and many friends.
Visitation will be June 18, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. KATY FUNERAL HOME, 23350 Kingsland Blvd., Katy, TX 77494. Memorial Service at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.