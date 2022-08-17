Robert Arthur Reed Wehrle

May 6, 1934 - Aug. 13, 2022

BETHANY — Robert (Bob) Arthur Reed Wehrle, 88, of Bethany, IL, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Imboden Creek Nursing home in Decatur, IL, with his children by his side.

Bob was born on May 6, 1934, in Ramsey, IL. He was the son of John and Juanita Frailey and Welling Wehrle. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Joe Wehrle.

He is survived by his sisters: Marilyn (Glen) Dick of Hammond, Sharon (Jim) Woodham of Mt. Zion, and Janet Green of Decatur; his daughters: Vicki Bell of Decatur, Ronna Stolte of Strawberry Plains, TN, Kolbi Templin (Dave Cox) of Decatur, Kourtney (Nick) French of Washington; sons: Matthew Wehrle of Sullivan, Aaron (Michelle) Wehrle of Normal; and grandkids: Hannah, Layla, Abby, Joseph, Wyatt, and Owen. He is also survived by Tammie Wehrle, of Bethany.

Bob joined the military during the Korean War and was a member of the 10th Infantry Division based in Ft Riley, KS, and stationed in Germany. It was in Germany where he began his love of riding motorcycles on an old Indian that he purchased. After his service, he was employed by ADM as a Millwright, where he retired.

To many, Bob portrayed a tough exterior, with his signature ponytail. But to those that knew him, he was a man with a warm, generous heart who made regular donations to St. Jude, and helped anyone he could. He had a love of riding his Harley and was a member of New Attitudes Motorcycle Club.

Bob had many passions in life including hunting, fishing, as well as repairing and collecting antique clocks. He was an avid gardener, and many knew of his large, prized garden and he loved to share his produce with others. But above all else, he loved spending time with his grandbabies and spoiled them as often as he could.

Visitation will be at Dawson & Wikoff in Mt. Zion, on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., with funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Marrowbone Township Cemetery in Bethany. Memorials in Bob's name can be made to the St. Jude Children's fund.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion