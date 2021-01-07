HOUSTON, Texas — Robert "Bob" A. Pfile, 92, peacefully entered eternal rest on January 1, 2021, reuniting with his wife of 68 years just 4 weeks after her passing.
Bob was born on February 10, 1928 in Decatur, IL, to Margaret Agatha Michel and Esrom Harry Pfile, the youngest of their eight children. Bob spent his youth in Decatur where he developed a love of learning and figuring out how things work. He also enjoyed sports and was passionate about playing baseball and following the New York Yankees. In his high school years, he worked in the family business at Pfile's Camera Shop with his Dad and siblings. He excelled in academics and his inquisitive nature and intelligence led him to pursue college degrees in Petroleum and Mechanical Engineering. After graduation from Decatur High School he was the first in his family to attend college, initially at University of Illinois before transferring to A&M College of Texas (Texas A&M University). In December 1951, while completing his Master's degree in Petroleum Engineering at A&M, Bob married his high school sweetheart, Lois Marybelle Jackson. After graduation, Bob joined Ohio Oil Co. (Marathon Oil) and pursued various assignments in Bay City TX, Houston, TX (twice), Littleton CO and finally in Midland, TX where he served as the unit operations manager of Yates field until his retirement.
Bob was a proud supporter of his children as they pursued life and all its opportunities; he was always there for them but let each chart their own course trusting they would find their own passions. When not at a dance recital, ball field or band concert, Bob enjoyed Woodworking and made many items used in the family home. He was Mr. Fix-it – if he couldn't get it to work it was beyond repair. He owned almost every tool ever made by Craftsman and neighbors soon learned where to borrow a tool or get some advice.
Upon retirement, Bob spent much of his time volunteering at his parish, the St. Vincent de Paul Society or the West Texas Food Bank. When he wasn't volunteering outside of the home, he could usually be found working on some project Lois had 'volunteered' him for! Bob and Lois were the happiest when on one of their many cross-country motor home road trips to visit family and friends. A side trip to a library for genealogy research, an antique shop for that special find for Lois or a visit to a light house was in order on most every excursion.
Bob and Lois returned to Houston after 40 plus years in West Texas to be close to their children and grandchildren. He is survived by son, Marty Pfile (Robin); daughter, Kristi Bender (Mark) and son, Bryan Pfile (Pam); along with grandchildren: Kyle Wood, Kelly Dean (Edgar), Justin Pfile and Katy Pfile. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois "Cindy" Pfile; daughter, Perri Ann Pfile; and by his parents; and siblings.
The family would like to send thanks to Jordan Garcia of Home Instead (Midland); Gladis Feril and Kim Evans of Visiting Angels (Midland); and Brookdale The Heights (Houston) staff for their loving care of both Bob and Lois.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Pat H. Foley and Company, 1200 W. 34th St., Houston, TX 77018.
A visitation will be held there from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021, immediately followed by a sharing of family remembrances of Bob from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 3600 Brinkman St., Houston, TX 77018. A private interment will occur that afternoon in College Station, TX. A live stream of the family remembrance will begin at 2:30 p.m. on the 10th via a link on the Pat H. Foley Facebook page (a direct link will be placed on his obituary page). A live stream of the funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on the 11th via St. Rose of Lima Catholic Community Channel on youtube.com or use this link in your browser t.ly/ojL0
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation could be made to one of Bob's favorite charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org); The West Texas Food Bank (wtxfoodbank.org) or the St. Vincent de Paul Society (svdpusa.org).
