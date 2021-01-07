Robert 'Bob' A. Pfile

Bob was born on February 10, 1928 in Decatur, IL, to Margaret Agatha Michel and Esrom Harry Pfile, the youngest of their eight children. Bob spent his youth in Decatur where he developed a love of learning and figuring out how things work. He also enjoyed sports and was passionate about playing baseball and following the New York Yankees. In his high school years, he worked in the family business at Pfile's Camera Shop with his Dad and siblings. He excelled in academics and his inquisitive nature and intelligence led him to pursue college degrees in Petroleum and Mechanical Engineering. After graduation from Decatur High School he was the first in his family to attend college, initially at University of Illinois before transferring to A&M College of Texas (Texas A&M University). In December 1951, while completing his Master's degree in Petroleum Engineering at A&M, Bob married his high school sweetheart, Lois Marybelle Jackson. After graduation, Bob joined Ohio Oil Co. (Marathon Oil) and pursued various assignments in Bay City TX, Houston, TX (twice), Littleton CO and finally in Midland, TX where he served as the unit operations manager of Yates field until his retirement.