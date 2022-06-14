May 22, 1934 - June 9, 2022
CITRUS SPRING, Florida - Robert (Bob) Allen Young, 88, of Citrus Springs, FL, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL. He was born May 22, 1934, in Hillsboro, IL. to Dwight and Ruth Young.
Bob was married to Shirley Young, who passed away in December 2020. Bob was born on a farm near Hillsboro, IL, and attended Hillsboro High School. Bob and Shirley moved to Decatur in 1955, and both worked at Caterpillar for 30-years. They were members of Southside Country Club for many years. After retirement, they moved to Citrus Springs, FL, in 2004. They were members of Twisted Oaks Golf Club of Beverly Hills, FL.
They are survived by their two children: Brian Young of Greenfield, IN, and Michele Bafford of Decatur; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
