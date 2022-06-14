CITRUS SPRING, Florida - Robert (Bob) Allen Young, 88, of Citrus Springs, FL, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL. He was born May 22, 1934, in Hillsboro, IL. to Dwight and Ruth Young.

Bob was married to Shirley Young, who passed away in December 2020. Bob was born on a farm near Hillsboro, IL, and attended Hillsboro High School. Bob and Shirley moved to Decatur in 1955, and both worked at Caterpillar for 30-years. They were members of Southside Country Club for many years. After retirement, they moved to Citrus Springs, FL, in 2004. They were members of Twisted Oaks Golf Club of Beverly Hills, FL.