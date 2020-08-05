DECATUR — Robert “Bob” Alvin Martindale, who was quite simply the best dad ever, joined his Bride of 45 years in Heaven Tuesday morning August 4, 2020. At his side, hand in hand, was his daughter Traci. Bob was 73 years young and resided in Decatur, IL.
Bob's journey of life began June 8, 1947, the only child to Margaret (Hendrian) and LuAlvin Martindale. He married the love of his life, Peggy, on February 29, 1972. Bob and Peg adopted Jami Taylor in 1976. In 1981, Bob and Peg gave birth to their “miracle” and youngest daughter, Traci (Martindale) Friel. Bob worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years. Some of the companies he worked for were Dunn Company, Clinton Power Plant, and B&W Asphalt Company to name a few. He was a member of Local 965 Union. Prior to working as a heavy equipment operator, he served two terms in the Vietnam War as a Marine and has a Purple Heart medal.
When Bob wasn't working hard to provide for his family or fight for his country, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, or any race for that matter and “sipping” on Busch. In his younger years he enjoyed woodworking projects in the garage. He also supported Traci in her athletic career from ages 6 through part of college, and he loved watching all of his grandkids grow and play. Bob was hard working with a great sense of humor. Bob was also part of the Honor Guard in Macon County before having to “resign” due to health issues. Bob battled with chronic lung disease, especially COPD.
Left here to continue Bob's legacy of hard work and commitment are his daughters - Traci (Court) Friel and Jami Taylor, Grandchildren - Tori Taylor, Finnegan Friel, and Oliver Friel, Sister-in-law - Karen Davis of MI, Mike and Linda O'Connor and family, and his good buddy Matt Filchak. Bob joined his wife Peg Martindale, his Mom and Dad - Margaret and LuAlvin Martindale, his Mother-in-Law and Father-in-law - Maryalma and Sheldon Davis, Aunt Babe and Uncle Archie, and many other family members and friends in Heaven.
His Daughter would like to thank DMH ER, DMH ICU, and DMH 4100 nurses and doctors. You all were amazing in his final days. We couldn't have asked for better individuals to touch our hearts during this time!
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Decatur, with military rites conducted by the Macon County Honor Guard. All CDC rules will be in place at the visitation and services (masks to be worn and social distancing will take place). His daughter is asking all who attend to participate in the celebration of Bob's life by wearing red, white, and/or blue in honor of The Marine. “It cannot be inherited, nor can it ever be purchased. You, nor anyone else alive can buy it for any price. It is impossible to rent, and it cannot be lent. You alone and our own have earned with your sweat, blood, and lives. You own it forever. The title, United States Marine.” Semper Fidelis
Memorials may be made in Bob's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Obituary written by his daughter, Traci
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
