Robert 'Bob' Alvin Martindale

Left here to continue Bob's legacy of hard work and commitment are his daughters - Traci (Court) Friel and Jami Taylor, Grandchildren - Tori Taylor, Finnegan Friel, and Oliver Friel, Sister-in-law - Karen Davis of MI, Mike and Linda O'Connor and family, and his good buddy Matt Filchak. Bob joined his wife Peg Martindale, his Mom and Dad - Margaret and LuAlvin Martindale, his Mother-in-Law and Father-in-law - Maryalma and Sheldon Davis, Aunt Babe and Uncle Archie, and many other family members and friends in Heaven.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Decatur, with military rites conducted by the Macon County Honor Guard. All CDC rules will be in place at the visitation and services (masks to be worn and social distancing will take place). His daughter is asking all who attend to participate in the celebration of Bob's life by wearing red, white, and/or blue in honor of The Marine. “It cannot be inherited, nor can it ever be purchased. You, nor anyone else alive can buy it for any price. It is impossible to rent, and it cannot be lent. You alone and our own have earned with your sweat, blood, and lives. You own it forever. The title, United States Marine.” Semper Fidelis