July 29, 1939 - Sept. 6, 2023

DECATUR — Robert (Bob) Bruce Kerans departed from his earthly life at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL, on September 6, 2023.

Bob was born July 29, 1939, in Brocton, IL, to Wendel (Lefty) and Jean Vaught Kerans, who preceded him in death. Bob loved his childhood in Brocton as it stimulated his love for the outdoors. A proud graduate of Brocton High School, Bob was involved with several varsity athletic teams, the school's theater and band programs, the yearbook, and the student council. Bob went on to earn his bachelor's and master's degrees from Eastern Illinois University, where he was an active leader in several campus organizations and met the love of his life, Lolly. Bob and Lolly were married on August 21, 1960, in Newton, IL.

Bob passionately served the Jasper County community in various roles, including high school principal, athletic director, girls basketball coach, and guidance counselor.

Following retirement from Newton Community High School, Bob served as Principal at St. Thomas Grade School, Jasper County Director of Economic Development, and Mayor of Newton, IL. Bob founded several organizations that reflected his passion for outdoor recreation and education, including the NCHS Staff Fishing Team, the Sand Hill Archery Club, the Illinois Red Setter Field Trial Club, and the Illinois Muskie Tournament Trail. Bob served as Vice President of the Illini Muskies Alliance, Secretary/Treasurer of the Lake Shelbyville Muskie Club, Director of the National Red Setter Field Trial Club, Vice Chairman of the Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance, and President of the Illinois Taxidermist Association. Bob was a prominent member of the Muskies Inc. National Association, Jasper County Bass Club, Central Illinois Crappie Club, and the Illini Muskie Alliance Hall of Fame. A true steward of the earth, Bob was devoted to leading efforts to restore Lake Shelbyville's muskie population in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Illinois Natural History Survey, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Lake Shelbyville Muskie Club.

Bob was also deeply committed to the Shawnee Muskie Hunters, the USACE Youth Ambassadors Program, the National Red Setter Field Trial Club, and the American Red Setter Bird Dog Club.

Bob was recently named the 2023 Illinois Outdoor News Person of the Year.

During the COVID pandemic, Bob collaborated with several friends and colleagues to author three books: "Re-Living the Dream," "Chalk Talk," and "Memory Maker," which detail his experiences in outdoor adventures and as an educator. Bob was also a contributing author in several outdoor magazines and newsletters.

An affectionate and loving husband, father, and grandfather, Bob is survived by his wife, Laurel (Lolly) Emmerich Kerans; daughters: Lori Kerans and Lisa Hollis; and grandchildren: Hannah and Zachary Hollis. Along with his family, Bob loved all the animals of God's creation, most especially his dogs, including the family's Red Setter, Barnhouse Ginger Red.

A private family service will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church. Bob will be laid to rest at Payne Cemetery in Brocton, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jasper County Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund, C/O Pete Pasero, 6 Jeffrey Lane, Newton, IL, 62448; or to the Hannah and Zachary Hollis Education Fund, C/O Lori Kerans, 1stMidAmerica Credit Union, 202 E. Ash, Decatur, IL, 62526.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at St. Mary's Hospital, as well as Dr. Alan Bilyeu and Dr. Luis Caceres for their excellent and compassionate care.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences and memories may be left at www.moranandgoebel.com.