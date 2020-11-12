MT. ZION — Robert "Bob" D. Long, 85, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away at 7:15 a.m., November 11, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

In keeping with Bob's wishes a celebration of his life will be held at a later date for his family and friends. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made in his memory to the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Bob was born May 20, 1935, in Champaign, IL the son of James R. and Ellen D. (Rankin) Long. He ended his work career with Rochelle Foods. He married Rose M. LeDuc on October 16, 1954. Bob was a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. He was a lifetime die-hard Cubs fan. His greatest passion was his family including his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his church family.

Surviving are his wife, Rose of Mt. Zion; daughter, Debi Buckley (Kevin) of rural Macon, IL; grandsons: Jason Buckley (Mindy) of Lakewood Ranch, FL and Cody Buckley (Jessica) of Mt. Zion; great grandchildren: Grayson Buckley, Ariana Buckley, and Parker Buckley; many cherished nieces and nephews also survive.

Bob was preceded in death by his son, Michael; daughter, Janet and his brother, Roger.