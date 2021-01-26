DECATUR - Robert "Bob" Holt, 72, of Decatur, IL passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

A funeral service to honor and celebrate Bob's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. Bob will be laid to rest in Salem Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association or to The Tanner Gillen Foundation.

Bob was born on December 29, 1948 in Decatur, IL, the son of Larry and Vera Holt. He served proudly in the United States Air Force until 1974. Bob retired from ADM in 2012 after 40 years of service. He married Sue Bauer on May 4, 1994. Bob enjoyed golfing, woodworking and tinkering in his garage.

Bob is survived by his wife: Sue Holt; daughters: Shawn Chandler and Vanessa Tennyson; grandchildren: Payton Chandler, Justin Randall (Christina), Alexa Cushman and Savannah Redding; great grandsons: Aiden Randall and Daxton Randall all of Decatur, IL; sister: Anne Martin (Ed); nieces: Julie Lewis, Cherie McIntyre (Scott) and Sara Martin; several great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.