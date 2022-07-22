 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert "Bob" James Atkins

MOUNT ZION — Robert "Bob" James Atkins, age 79, of Mt. Zion, died July 2, 2022.

A Family-led Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Mt. Zion Christian Church. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Bob is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Robbie (Stacy) of Kentucky; granddaughters: Brittney and Bailey; great-granddaughter, Cambria, of Kentucky; a brother, Jerry (Jennifer); and a sister, Delores of Decatur.

He was preceded by his son, Brian; and his parents, Harry and Lillian Atkins; and sister, Joyce.

