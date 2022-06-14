Feb. 19, 1941 - June 11, 2022

Robert "Bob" Lee Glenn, 81, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL, on June 11, 2022.

Bob was born to Ada and Nathan Glenn on February 19, 1941 in Dahlgren, IL. On May 29, 1982, Bob married Mary Lou Boland in Decatur, IL. He loved sports and was a diehard Illini and Cardinals fan.

Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Glenn; children: Carrie (Brent) Moe, Wayne (Susan) Glenn, Scott Boland, Kim (Xochitl) Chafino; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a special cousin, Karen Guin.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents; son, Jay Glenn; great-grandchild, Skyla Schindler.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jun 16, 2022, from 4:00 to 5:00 PM with services immediately following at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

The family has requested that people wear masks for visitation and services. Please wear your Illini attire.

Memorials to American Heart Association, American Lung Association, or donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to Bob's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.