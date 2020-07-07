× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR - Robert “Bob” Leroy Brown, 84, of Springfield, died at 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.

Bob was born in Springfield on April 1, 1936, the son of Clinton L. and Ruth Elizabeth “Betty” (Blakley) Brown. He married Marilyn Norris on June 9, 1956 in Springfield. She preceded him in death on January 1, 1998. He later married Margaret Ann Parker on May 13, 2006. Bob was also preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Stephen.

He graduated Lanphier High School in 1954 and was part of the last January graduating class. After high school, he attended Barber College. He then owned and operated Bob and Gale's Barber Shop until February 8, 2017, when he retired. Bob was part of the Land of Lincoln Barber Shop Chorus for over 50 years. He was also a member of Juvae Jazz Society, Knights of Columbus #4175, and the first senior bowling league at King Pin Lanes. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Bears. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and loved using his Kubota tractor and giving the grandchildren rides on it.