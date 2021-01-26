Robert "Bob" Michael Bosak

ESTERO, Florida — Robert "Bob" Bosak, 77, was peacefully called home to the Lord on January 24, 2021.
Bob was born on January 2, 1944, to Joe and Rose (Lally) Bosak in Baltimore, MD. He will be remembered as a devoted husband to his high school sweetheart, Diane (McLaughlin) Bosak throughout their 53 years of marriage; a dedicated father to daughters: Susan (Ryan) Pellett, Jane (Rob) Abel and son, Rob (Allie) Bosak; beloved "Gampy" to grandchildren: Matthew and Meghan Pellett, Elizabeth and Robby Abel, and RJ and Nathan Bosak; brother-in-law to Cathy Bosak, Johnny (Debbie) McLaughlin and Maureen Tobin (Larry); and "Uncle Bob" to nieces and nephews: Eric Bosak (Kirsten), Matthew (Lindsay) Bosak, Lauren (Charlie) Lu, Meaghan Bosak (Jeremy), John McLaughlin, Kelly (Jordan) Wallis, Erin (Dustin) Kuhn, Michael (Om) Mclaughlin, and Megan (Luca) Ruggiero.
Bob had a successful career as a Sales and Marketing Executive at Tate & Lyle in Decatur, IL. He enjoyed playing basketball, tennis and golf. Bob was a history buff, math whiz, trivia master and proud patriot who loved reading about and traveling our great nation. His love for his home state of Maryland ran deep. An avid sports fan, he never missed watching his Baltimore Ravens, Orioles, Maryland Terrapins, and FGCU women's basketball. Bob was blessed with many years of health and happiness in retirement with Diane and their wonderful friends in the Copperleaf Community of Estero, FL.
Bob will be dearly missed, proudly honored and never forgotten. His family and friends find comfort and peace knowing that he lived a full life true to his Catholic faith, and is now reunited with his parents; brother, Richard Bosak; in-laws, Jack and Virginia McLaughlin; and brother-in-law, Fred Tobin.
Memorial services will be held at Mount Saint Mary's University in Emmitsburg, MD at a later date. Contributions may be made to The Parkinson's Association of Southwest Florida (www.parkinsonassociationswfl.org) and Hope Hospice (www.hopehospice.org).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.