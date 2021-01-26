Robert "Bob" Michael Bosak

Bob was born on January 2, 1944, to Joe and Rose (Lally) Bosak in Baltimore, MD. He will be remembered as a devoted husband to his high school sweetheart, Diane (McLaughlin) Bosak throughout their 53 years of marriage; a dedicated father to daughters: Susan (Ryan) Pellett, Jane (Rob) Abel and son, Rob (Allie) Bosak; beloved "Gampy" to grandchildren: Matthew and Meghan Pellett, Elizabeth and Robby Abel, and RJ and Nathan Bosak; brother-in-law to Cathy Bosak, Johnny (Debbie) McLaughlin and Maureen Tobin (Larry); and "Uncle Bob" to nieces and nephews: Eric Bosak (Kirsten), Matthew (Lindsay) Bosak, Lauren (Charlie) Lu, Meaghan Bosak (Jeremy), John McLaughlin, Kelly (Jordan) Wallis, Erin (Dustin) Kuhn, Michael (Om) Mclaughlin, and Megan (Luca) Ruggiero.

Bob had a successful career as a Sales and Marketing Executive at Tate & Lyle in Decatur, IL. He enjoyed playing basketball, tennis and golf. Bob was a history buff, math whiz, trivia master and proud patriot who loved reading about and traveling our great nation. His love for his home state of Maryland ran deep. An avid sports fan, he never missed watching his Baltimore Ravens, Orioles, Maryland Terrapins, and FGCU women's basketball. Bob was blessed with many years of health and happiness in retirement with Diane and their wonderful friends in the Copperleaf Community of Estero, FL.