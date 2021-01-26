 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert "Bob" Michael Bosak
0 entries

Robert "Bob" Michael Bosak

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robert "Bob" Michael Bosak

ESTERO, Florida — Robert "Bob" Bosak, 77, was peacefully called home to the Lord on January 24, 2021.

Bob was born on January 2, 1944, to Joe and Rose (Lally) Bosak in Baltimore, MD. He will be remembered as a devoted husband to his high school sweetheart, Diane (McLaughlin) Bosak throughout their 53 years of marriage; a dedicated father to daughters: Susan (Ryan) Pellett, Jane (Rob) Abel and son, Rob (Allie) Bosak; beloved "Gampy" to grandchildren: Matthew and Meghan Pellett, Elizabeth and Robby Abel, and RJ and Nathan Bosak; brother-in-law to Cathy Bosak, Johnny (Debbie) McLaughlin and Maureen Tobin (Larry); and "Uncle Bob" to nieces and nephews: Eric Bosak (Kirsten), Matthew (Lindsay) Bosak, Lauren (Charlie) Lu, Meaghan Bosak (Jeremy), John McLaughlin, Kelly (Jordan) Wallis, Erin (Dustin) Kuhn, Michael (Om) Mclaughlin, and Megan (Luca) Ruggiero.

Bob had a successful career as a Sales and Marketing Executive at Tate & Lyle in Decatur, IL. He enjoyed playing basketball, tennis and golf. Bob was a history buff, math whiz, trivia master and proud patriot who loved reading about and traveling our great nation. His love for his home state of Maryland ran deep. An avid sports fan, he never missed watching his Baltimore Ravens, Orioles, Maryland Terrapins, and FGCU women's basketball. Bob was blessed with many years of health and happiness in retirement with Diane and their wonderful friends in the Copperleaf Community of Estero, FL.

Bob will be dearly missed, proudly honored and never forgotten. His family and friends find comfort and peace knowing that he lived a full life true to his Catholic faith, and is now reunited with his parents; brother, Richard Bosak; in-laws, Jack and Virginia McLaughlin; and brother-in-law, Fred Tobin.

Memorial services will be held at Mount Saint Mary's University in Emmitsburg, MD at a later date. Contributions may be made to The Parkinson's Association of Southwest Florida (www.parkinsonassociationswfl.org) and Hope Hospice (www.hopehospice.org).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News