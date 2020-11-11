Robert "Bob" Orin Day

As a boy, he loved playing baseball and basketball, and his favorite pet on the farm where he grew up was Frisky, the goat. As an adult, he enjoyed golfing and watching baseball. He was a lifelong fan of the Detroit Tigers, and his favorite player was Al Kaline who also passed away this year. Most of all he loved his family. He was always especially fond of the children, and he will be remembered for the hours spent teaching them how to hit a baseball, catch a fly ball, and field a grounder; taking a niece to her first Major League baseball game and a nephew to his first Major League game; and for all those trips to Dairy Queen with Uncle Bob. His was a heart of love and he will be greatly missed.