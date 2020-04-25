× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR -- Robert “Bob” Paul Davis, 76, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Bob was born November 28, 1943, in Kansas City, MO, to James Milton and Violet Vera (Osborne) Davis. He married Sandra Lynn Spellmeyer on November 28, 1964. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandy; one son, Robert Paul (Florangel) Davis of West Peoria, IL; one daughter, Michelle Ann Davis of Decatur; six grandchildren, Sara, Rebecca, Mary, Thomas, Nadia and Daniela.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Mary Lou Davis Bothe; three brothers, Milton Edward “Jr” Davis, Paul Allen Davis and Robert Allen Davis.

Bob loved working with wood, working on his house, lawn and gardening. He was a leader in the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts. Bob retired from Kroger's Grocery as a pharmacist. Private family services will be held at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials may be directed in his name to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The family of Robert “Bob” Davis is being served by the Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 North Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, leave condolences and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.