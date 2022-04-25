Robert (Bob) Righter Jr.

May 17, 1958 - April 16, 2022

WICHITA, Kansas — Robert Righter Jr. passed away on April 16, 2022. He was born to Robert and Karel (Anliker) Righter in Fairbury, IL on May 17, 1958.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Stanley. Bob is survived by his sister, Jeanne Righter (Kevin Lowe) of Houston, Texas; as well as many special aunts, uncles, cousins and lifelong friends.

Bob was a 1976 graduate of Warrensburg-Latham High School and attended Richland Community College in Decatur, IL. He was a professional pipefitter by trade and spent many years working on projects throughout the United States. He later provided counseling and support as house manager for the Wichita Fellowship Club and most recently, the F.O.C.U.S. house in Wichita, KS.

Bob was an awesome dog dad, avid golfer, reader and history buff with a keen sense of humor and a colorful, endearing personality that quickly drew people to him. He leaves behind a legacy of service in the Wichita sober living community.

A memorial service will be held in Wichita, KS - location and date pending. The family welcomes donations to the Bob Righter Jr. fund as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers. All proceeds will be donated to the organizations that Bob humbly, gratefully and passionately championed over the last 20 years.