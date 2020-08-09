× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE - Our sweet, loving father, Robert “Bob” Williams, 88, of Shelbyville, IL passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Bob was born on August 26, 1931, in Lakewood, the son of Melvin Earl and Nellie Blanche (Kepner) Williams. Bob and Lois E. Bieber were united in marriage on January 11, 1953 and celebrated 66 joyous years together before her passing on January 13, 2019. He was an IPLA cattlebuyer for over 30 years. He enjoyed yard work, Illini basketball, hunting mushrooms and playing cards with friends.

Bob is survived by five children: Diane (Gary) Crowder of Shelbyville, Donna (Rodney) Storm of Shelbyville, Carol (Rick Smith) Haycraft of Findlay, Greg Williams of Shelbyville and Lila (Brian) Hudson of Shelbyville; ten grandchildren: Amber Kennell, Corey (Jennifer) Crowder, Aaron Johnson, Ashley Johnson, Kami (Cory) Richards, Dustin (Carla) Mose, Tifni Haycraft, Mark Williams, Myles Williams and Brandon Plumb; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Helen Ann Williams of Shelbyville and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Nellie; wife, Lois; infant son, Bobby; brothers: Darwin (Hilda) Williams and Max Williams; sister, Dortha (William “Skipper”) Herbon.