Oct. 23, 1950 - May 19, 2023

DECATUR — Robert C. "Bob" Foy, 72, of Decatur, passed away peacefully at his home on May 19, 2023.

Funeral service will be 12:00 PM, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur with Fr. Don Wolford officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Memorials in Bob's honor may be made to the Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation, Pawprint Ministries, or a charity of your choice.

Bob was born October 23, 1950, in Decatur, the son of John and Eleanor (Fleming) Foy. He married Carol Hiser on June 30, 1979, in Decatur. He graduated from MacArthur High School in the class of 1968. He then attended Southern Illinois University. Bob was a financial advisor in the Decatur and Bloomington areas and retired from Wells Fargo Financial Advisors in 2016. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed cooking and grilling. Bob was a member of the Country Club of Decatur.

Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Carol of Decatur; brothers: John (Betty) Foy of North Carolina, Tom (Pearl) Foy of Arizona; sister, Luci Boles of Decatur; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Foy; and sister, Patty Foy Julien.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.