Robert Carl Hackert, Jr.

Sept. 21, 1950 - Oct. 8, 2022

DECATUR — Robert Carl ("Bob", "Bobby") Hackert, Jr., 72, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Bob was born in Decatur on September 21, 1950, the son of Robert and Betty (Fogerson) Hackert, Sr. He was a graduate of Eisenhower High School and later served proudly in the National Guard.

He worked as an Operator at Staley's for 35+ years. Bobby was an enthusiastic sports fan who loved to cheer on the St. Louis Cardinals baseball and Fighting Illini basketball teams.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Stacey (Travis) Lane of Decatur; grandchildren: Kiley Lane, Colton Lane, and Corbin Lane; siblings: Jayne (Dion) Weaver of Decatur, Jim (Connie) Hackert of Decatur, Joe (Diane) Hackert of Decatur, John (Mary) Hackert of Chicago, and Julie (Brenda) Hackert of TN; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother William Bell.

Visitation for Bob will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, also at the funeral home. Burial in Macon County Memorial Park will follow the service. The family encourages St. Louis Cardinals or Fighting Illini attire for the visitation and service, in honor of Bobby's great love for his teams.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.moranandgoebel.com.