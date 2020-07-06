Robert Carroll

DECATUR - Robert “Bob” Carroll, 89, of Decatur passed away July 5, 2020 at Imboden Creek Living Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 8 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Decatur with Father Chris Comerford, Celebrant. Visitation will be 10:00 – 10:50, Wednesday, at the church. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials in Bob's honor may be made to Smile Train or Beyond Blue.
Bob was born June 30, 1931 in Chicago, the son of Frank and Anne (Pirok) Carroll. He proudly served our country in the US Army. He married Jeanne Sommers on July 21, 1951 and she preceded him in death on March 30, 2006. Bob was a vice-president and eventually became owner of Kelly Food Products in Decatur, retiring after 30 years. He was an avid St. Louis sports fan, supporting the Cardinals baseball and football teams, Rams Football and Blues Hockey. Bob enjoyed golf and was a longtime member of Southside Country Club. He also enjoyed his Canadian fishing trips. Bob was a member of SERTOMA and Sts. James and Patrick Parish in Decatur.
He is survived by his children, Bob (Louise) Carroll of Melbourne, Australia, Maureen (Jerry) Martin of Mt. Juliet, TN, Kathy (Pat) Althoff of Decatur, Jim (Deanne) Carroll of Bloomington, and Robin (Steve) Todd of Decatur; grandchildren, Jeff (Erica) Martin, Brett (Tia) Martin, Scott (Allison) Althoff, Aaron Carroll, Kelli (Josh) Meyer, Liz (Jake) Collier, Brian (Kelsey) Todd, Christopher Carroll and Andrew Todd; great-grandchildren, Bryson Neff, Leighton Althoff, Noah and Lily Martin, Olivia Martin, Jordan and Aspen Bous, Chase and Brantley Meyer, and Evelyn Todd.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jeanne Carroll; grandson, Justin Carroll; 1 brother and 1 sister.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
