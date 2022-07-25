Dec. 12, 1938 - July 23, 2022

Robert Clifton Thatcher, 83, died peacefully on the morning of Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the Niantic United Methodist Church in Niantic, IL with a visitation from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the church. Burial services to follow at the Illini Cemetery in Warrensburg, IL. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Preceding him in death are his parents and his wife, Pat. He is survived by his daughter Susan McKinney and husband Joel of Westfield, IN; son Thomas Thatcher and wife Lisa of Friendswood, TX; grandchildren: David McKinney and wife Emily of Indianapolis, IN, Jessica Underhill and husband Matthew of Indianapolis, IN, Rachel Stuart and husband Lathan of Noblesville, IN, Austin Thatcher of Friendswood, TX, Morgan Davis and husband Clay of Austin, TX, Jadyn Thatcher of Friendswood, TX, and Summer Thatcher of Friendswood, TX; and two great-grandchildren: Laila Catherine McKinney and Tully Thatcher Underhill.

Bob was born on December 12, 1938, in Decatur, IL to Edward and Mary Thatcher. He graduated from Warrensburg High School and the University of Illinois where he earned his degree in Animal Science and Agriculture, and where he was the first employee of the Mormon Hog Farm established at the University of Illinois for the research of swine production.

Bob was a pioneer in Central Illinois in the field of pork production and created various building and facility designs in order to capture the efficiencies of "farrow-to-finish" confinement operations. He had great success in hog farming production enterprises over the course of six decades of farming, in addition to crop production.

Bob married Pat Warnick on January 31, 1960, and they shared 48 years of marriage. Bob and Pat were lifetime members of the Niantic United Methodist Church where they served faithfully and regularly. Bob taught Sunday School classes and was active as a leader of the Methodist Youth Group, and was instrumental in the maintenance of the church facility as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, in addition to being a member of the United Methodist Men's Group. Bob also was a leader in the development of the community church softball league, impacting many lives.

Bob was known for his humility, which demonstrated a need for a Savior, as well as a love for his wife, his children, and a desire to always do what is right in God's eyes. As a testament to his faith, Bob prayed with his wife each and every evening before bedtime, an act that would certainly do well to strengthen every marriage.

Memorials may be made to the Niantic United Methodist Church.

